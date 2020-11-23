Thanksgiving Pies from Restaurant Olivia

In lieu of a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner, Restaurant Olivia is offering a selection of sweet and savory pies for takeout.

The savory pies include a beef bourguignon option, a vegetable option and a “The Stuffed Turkey” prepared with roasted turkey, garlic mashed potatoes and cranberries

The sweet pies are perfect for those who do not want to do the baking this year. Options include caramel apple, bourbon pecan and classic pumpkin.

Olivia is offering a holiday dinner for two or four. Each package includes savory and sweet pies, a salad and bottle of wine.

The dinner for two is $55 and the dinner for four is $95. Guests can order online at oliviadenver.com.