Thanksgiving Day scraps and your pets

Thanksgiving is a day filled with lots of yummy food and while having our pets near us at the dinner table is a common theme for families, pet owners should take caution when feeding their furry friends table scraps as it can quickly become a dangerous holiday for them.

It is important for pet owners to be aware of the table scraps that can be harmful for their companions.

Some DON’Ts to keep in mind include:

Don’t give your pets any cooked bones from the turkey

They can splinter into shreds and damage their mouth

Don’t give dogs any chocolate or sweet desserts

These treats can be deadly to our pets

Some thanksgiving staples that are OK to share include:

Turkey scraps with dogs — make sure the pieces are small and contain no fat

