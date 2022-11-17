Sponsored by Breckenridge Distillery

A delicious cocktail and a Thanksgiving dish go together like pumpkin pie and whipped cream. Breckenridge Distillery has taken the bold flavors in their spirits and paired them with some of Thanksgiving’s most traditional dishes like juicy turkey, Brussel sprouts with cranberry and an apple pie Baked Alaska, to name a few. It’s time to sit back, relax, eat, drink, and be merry this Thanksgiving with these 14 perfectly paired cocktails and dishes from Liquid Chef Billie Keithley and Breckenridge Distillery Restaurant’s Executive Chef Robbie Reyes.

Crisp Air Seltzer

3/4 oz Breckenridge Bourbon (Buy Now)

1/2 oz ginger, apple, cardamom syrup*

Top with sparkling water.

Build in glass over ice. Stir to incorporate.

Garnish: cinnamon stick and French marigold

*Ginger, apple, cardamom syrup: Over medium heat, add 1 cup unfiltered apple juice, 4 oz raw sugar, 1 oz crushed ginger, and 1/2 oz muddled cardamom. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Let cool, bottle, and refrigerate.

Cornucopia

2 oz Breckenridge Gin (Buy Now)

1-1/2 oz apricot shrub*

¾ oz lemon juice

½ oz lime juice

Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain and serve over ice per serving. Double batch, strain and serve up. Refrigerate in a porthole vessel.

Garnish: Apricot, citrus, pomegranate seeds, red vein sorrel, rosemary.

*Apricot shrub: Over medium heat, add 1 cup apricot juice, 4 oz sugar and ½ oz cider vinegar. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Let cool, bottle and refrigerate.

