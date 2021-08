Executive Director of Admissions at the Colorado School of Mines, Dale Gaubatz says it should be “all about the important stuff” as Colorado seniors enter their final year of high school classes: “Working hard in their classes, enjoying friends and new experiences, and touring colleges—that is, doing the things that will make their final year both enjoyable and fruitful.”

Gaubatz share updates on Mines’ admissions calendar and events or answer other questions about the year ahead.