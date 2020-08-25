Terrible air quality, near-record heat Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be 98 degrees today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. The record is 99 degrees set in 2011.

Air quality remains terrible with high concentrations of ozone, smoke, and fine particulate matter. Air Quality Warnings continue.

The mountains can expect hazy, smoky sunshine with a 10-20 percent chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s. At times, Denver’s air quality is among the worst of all major cities in the world.

Afternoon rain chances increase Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. This could temporarily wash some of the smoke out of the air. Also, this will assist with wildfire danger. And, it pulls the high temps down 5-10 degrees.

Also of note is our first possible seasonal cold front around September 1. This front could drop highs another 10-20 degrees. We could see 70s in Denver early next week.

Smoke outlook Tuesday, 8/25/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.