DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range finally had cooler temperatures on Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures will stay in the 80s on Wednesday with sunshine and dry conditions.

On Thursday, temperatures will heat up to the 90s with more sunshine and dry conditions.

Storm chances will return on Friday and Saturday with a 10% chance for an isolated storm. Most places will miss out on the moisture.

Highs will hit the mid-90s on Friday and Saturday with breezy winds.

Storm chances will go up to 20% on Sunday and Monday with highs cooling back to the upper 80s.