Temperatures stay warm, breezy winds move in Monday night

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday night will be dry and quiet on the Front Range. Winds will become breezy Monday evening gusting up to 30mph. Winds will calm down early Tuesday morning.

Monday will be another day with sunshine, dry conditions, and high temperatures in the 80s. Breezy to gusty winds will move in Monday evening and will gust up to 35 mph. This will be the main weather impact for the Broncos game, other than that temperatures will be mild with clear skies.

Tuesday through Friday will stay hot and dry with high temperatures in the 80s each day.

Rain chances will move back in next weekend cooling temperatures to the 70s on Sunday.

