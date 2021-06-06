Temperatures stay in the 90s Monday, scattered afternoon storms continue

DENVER (KDVR) — High temperatures hit the 90s once again Sunday afternoon with scattered storms. Some storms will push onto the eastern plains by 9 p.m. and will dissipate across the state by midnight.

The June heat is here to stay for the next several days in Denver. The forecast high on Monday is 90 degrees with a 20% chance for scattered storms.

Monday’s storms are not expected to turn severe but could contain hail, gusty winds, and lightning.

Dry weather will return Tuesday through Thursday. Winds will be gusty on Tuesday increasing fire danger across the state.

Temperatures will cool to the 80s Friday through Sunday.