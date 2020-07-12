Temperatures stay hot, storm chances increase

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday will be another hot day on the Front Range with mostly sunny skies. There is a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm but most places will stay dry.

There is a chance for storms to turn severe on Colorado’s eastern plains Sunday afternoon with a marginal risk in place. Hail and gusty winds will be the main threats.

Storm chances will increase on Monday and Tuesday to 20%. High temperatures will cool from the mid 90s on Monday to the upper 80s Tuesday.

Temperatures will warm back to the 90s by Thursday with more scattered to isolated afternoon storm chances into next weekend.