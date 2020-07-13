Temperatures stay hot Monday, severe storms possible

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a few rounds of storms that move across Colorado Sunday evening. Storms could turn severe tonight on the southeast plains with hail and gusty winds as the main threats.

Monday will be another hot day on the Front Range with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s. There will be scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Storms could turn severe with quarter size hail and 60mph wind gusts. The strongest storms will be east of Metro Denver on the plains Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will cool down with a cold front on Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon storm chances will stay in the forecast both of those days.

Hot 90s return to end the work week with isolated storm chances each day.