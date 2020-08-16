Temperatures stay hot, isolated storm chances Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — More heat and mostly dry conditions will continue in Colorado on Sunday. Temperatures will stay above the average of 88 degrees in Denver with an afternoon high around 92 degrees.

There will be Air Quality Alerts in place throughout the day because of wildfire smoke.

There is a small chance for an isolated storm or two on the Front Range Sunday afternoon but better chances will stay on the southeast plains. There is a marginal risk for severe storms in southeast Colorado with hail and gusty winds as the main threats.

Monday and Tuesday will stay hot and mostly dry keeping fire danger high.

Better rain chances return to the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday.