Temperatures hit the 70s Monday before rain chance Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will heat up to the mid-70s on Monday with gusty winds. A fire weather watch has been issued from noon until 6 p.m. on parts of the Front Range.

Winds will gust out of the southwest up to 35mph on Monday with humidity down to 14%. Fire danger will be elevated across the state.

Colorado’s next storm system moves in on Tuesday. Temperatures will cool to 70 degrees in Denver with a chance for afternoon and evening rain showers. The mountains will see scattered snow showers Tuesday totaling 2 to 6 inches.

Dry weather will return on Wednesday with high temperatures cooling to the 60s. Conditions will stay dry through Saturday with only a 10% chance of rain on Halloween.