Temperatures cool to the 80s Tuesday with afternoon storms

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front will swing through Colorado tonight cooling temperatures into the 50s to start Tuesday and the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. This will be our first 80 degree high temperature since July 1st.

Scattered storms will move through Tuesday afternoon. They are not expected to turn severe on the Front Range but could southeast of Denver on the plains where a marginal risk is in place.

Strong outflow winds and hail will be the main threats with storms on the eastern plains Tuesday afternoon.

Storm chances continue Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will climb back to the 90s by Thursday and will stay into the weekend.

Saturday will be the hottest day of the week with an afternoon high around 97 degrees.