Temperatures close to 90 Tuesday, warm week ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — After a week of wild weather in Colorado, calmer weather is here to stay for the next several days.

Monday night will stay mild and dry for the Broncos game but there will be breezy winds late this evening. Winds will gust up to 35 mph across Eastern Colorado.

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s on Tuesday once again with sunny skies and dry conditioins. If Denver’s afternoon high temperature reaches 90 degrees that would be the 74th 90 degree day of 2020. This year is currently tied with 2012 for the most 90 degree days on record so another 90 degree day would put 2020 ahead of 2012 for the record.

Thursday and Friday will stay sunny and dry with high temperatures in the 80s.

Rain chances will return by the weekend cooling high temperatures into the low 80s.