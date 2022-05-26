DENVER (KDVR) – Temperatures will be close to 90 degrees on Friday with sunshine and dry conditions.

Saturday will be similar with highs in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Storms will return Sunday into next week. Each afternoon through Wednesday will have about a 20% chance of scattered storms.

If you have plans to be outside, none of these days look like a washout on the Front Range. Just a few spotty storms in the afternoon like we often see this time of year.

The mountains could see scattered snow showers Sunday into Monday at higher elevations.

Temperatures will cool to the 70s by Monday.