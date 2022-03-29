DENVER (KDVR) — Late winter and early spring bring about a wild ride, weather-wise.

Every year around this time, the Colorado Department of Transportation warns drivers about the freeze-thaw cycle that causes pavement to expand, contract then crack, causing potholes to form.

There are more freezing temperatures on the way for the next few days. Some road craters already caused costly damage to car owners.

“I had to buy ball joints and struts to replace my suspension. Basically, I’m doing a major overhaul on my suspension because of the massive craters in our roadways,” said Tiffany Reid, a Colorado driver.

What to do about potholes in Colorado?

First, make sure you report those potholes to the respective agency so they can get them fixed. Tap here to find out where you should report potholes.

As for car damage, CDOT said hitting a pothole at higher speeds greatly increases the chance of damaging tires, wheels, and suspension components.

CDOT also said to be careful of other traffic when slowing down or swerving to avoid them.