Telemedicine helping many schools due to nursing shortage

The rising COVID-19 cases in schools are worrisome for not only parents and teachers, but school nurses too. With the pandemic worsening the existing school nurse shortage – estimated that roughly a quarter of schools still have no nurse at all – schools desperately need solutions that support school staff and the health and wellbeing of students.

However, in-school telemedicine services are one solution that has helped hundreds of schools, especially those in underserved communities, support school nursing staff and fill a critical health care gap for some of the most vulnerable kids.

Josh Golomb, CEO of Hazel Health shares how his company is helping school nurses assess potential Covid diagnoses including symptoms like cold, cough, flu or Covid as well as address mental health services necessary to help children with a range of anxiety and other manifestations that can develop (or already exist) as they get back to school.

Hazel allows every single student, regardless of financial status or insurance situation, to have immediate access to a healthcare provider (with parental consent), whether or not there is a school nurse present.