Teenager, boy killed after vehicle hits them while crossing street in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KDVR) – A vehicle in Fountain struck two male teens and a 9-year-old boy, killing one of the teenagers and the young boy.

The third male pedestrian that was hit suffered minor injuries, according to Fountain Police Department.

Around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, officers with Fountain PD responded to the area of Highway 16 (Mesa Ridge Parkway) and Fountain Mesa Road. When officers and fire personnel arrived, they found one 15-year-old male had died on scene and the 9-year-old boy had been taken to a nearby emergency room, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation discovered the juveniles were crossing in the crosswalk against the light. The driver remained on scene and did not appear to commit any traffic violations.

The Fountain Police Accident Reconstruction Team will be completing the investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.