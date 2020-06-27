Teenage climber safely rescued from First Flatiron after thunderstorm

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Rescuers assisted a teenage climber that was stranded on the First Flatiron in Boulder after a thunderstorm on Friday evening.

A 17-year-old male called the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 7:12 p.m. to report being stuck on the First Flatiron after a strong thunderstorm had passed, according to BCSO.

The young climber was alone and not using climbing equipment, BCSO said.

Members of the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group (RMRG) lowered a rescuer to the stuck party approximately 450 feet from the ground.

The team member then assisted him in climbing up and off the rock . The rescue took approximately two hours.