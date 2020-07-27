Teen shares story of beating cancer for Sarcoma Awareness Month

DENVER (KDVR) — Sam Seeley and his family have a lot to celebrate. The teenager beat cancer, and just graduated from high school.

“We didn`t know if he was going to make it to this point,” his father Christian said.

A few years ago, the teen from South Dakota was diagnosed with stage 4 Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare type of cancerous tumor that grows in your bones or soft tissue.

The family says Sam had a nagging hip pain that they thought was from a skiing accident. When it didn’t go away, they went to the doctor and learned that Sam had a large tumor in his hip, and the cancer had spread to his lungs.

Dr. John Van Doorninck was Sam’s pediatric oncologist at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver.

“His treatments included very intensive chemotherapy which lasted about 42 weeks, and he was in the hospital for almost the majority of that time, and then also he got radiation treatments,” Dr. Van Doorninck said.

Sam stayed in Denver for treatment and missed a whole year of in-person school. But his family says he stayed positive, and is doing great.

“We often times are able to cure them with the cutting edge therapies that we are able to provide,” Dr. Van Doorninck said.

July is Sarcoma Awareness Month and the family hopes to raise awareness for the cause.

Sam’s mother, Gabrielle, also wants to remind people not to let a nagging pain go unchecked.

“We obviously wish we would have found it earlier,” she said.