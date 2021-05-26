Teen arrested for murder in Aurora fatal shooting on South Elkhart Way

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police arrested an 18-year-old on a count of first-degree murder in a shooting on South Elkhart Way.

Demaijhea Tuggle is accused of shooting a man in an apartment in the 1300 block of South Elkhart Way, according to the Aurora Police Department. Tuggle turned 18 in February.

Police responded to the scene around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Witness statements helped identify Tuggle as the suspected shooter, police said.

The identity of the man had not been released Wednesday evening, pending notification of his next-of-kin.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.