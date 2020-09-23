Tech Junkie: Samsung reveals Galaxy S20 FE “Fan Edition” smartphone

Samsung, out with another smartphone in the S20 series that they say is designed around the features that fans were asking for. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE “Fan Edition” is a more affordable option to the high-end S20 models that still retains some of the high-end features.

Video Courtesy: Samsung

The S20 FE still packs in the same Snapdragon processor of the S20, has a 6.5″ AMOLED display that doesn’t have curved edges, supports 5G and has 3 cameras on the back and a 32 Megapixel camera on the front. It comes in 6 different colors for a price tag of $699. It hits stores on October 2nd.

You’re shaving hundreds off the price of the S20 so what’s the catch? Well, Samsung did have to cut some things. The screen is still 120Hz but it’s now flat. The cameras are also cut down a bit. Instead of the 64MP camera on the back with the S20, you get an 8MP telephoto lens. On the other hand the FE model gives you 32MP selfie camera whereas the S20 only does 10MP on the front. So there are tradeoffs.



With that said, it feels like a huge value if you’re looking for S20 performance without spending $999 for the lowest model S20 5G.

On the surface this looks like a great option for most people who don’t need the highest end specs but still want a solid smartphone. I’m hoping to get one in my hands for a full review soon.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE “Fan Edition” can be pre-ordered via Samsung.com or purchased starting October 2nd.