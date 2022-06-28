If you’re looking for a more affordable air purifier, budget-tech company Wyze just launched their smart air purifier. Tech Junkie, Kirk Yuhnke, took it for a test.
You can buy the Wyze Air Purifier directly from the company’s website at Wyze.com
by: Kirk Yuhnke
Posted:
Updated:
If you’re looking for a more affordable air purifier, budget-tech company Wyze just launched their smart air purifier. Tech Junkie, Kirk Yuhnke, took it for a test.
You can buy the Wyze Air Purifier directly from the company’s website at Wyze.com