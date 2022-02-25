The newest phones from Samsung are faster, sleeker and more feature packed than ever before. There’s no question that they are the most powerful phones Samsung has ever made. Is that enough to justify an upgrade? I took the new Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra for a test.

Samsung Galaxy S22+



I’ll start with the more affordable of the two, the S22+. It has a slightly squared off side design especially when compared to previous rounded edges on Galaxy phones. My first thought is that it felt a little bit more like an iPhone. This isn’t a bad thing, it feels solid in the hand. Glass on the front, a soft touch matte finish on the back.

Inside, the S22+ packs the most powerful processor Samsung has ever stuffed into a phone and it shows. This thing screams. The screen is a gorgeous AMOLED with 120hz refresh rate. What does that mean? It means the phone feels silky smooth when you scroll through menus, websites and your social feed.

The phone has 4 cameras, 3 on the back and the selfie camera on the front. This includes a 12MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 10MP telephoto camera and a 10MP selfie cam. Samsung is known for amazing cameras in their phones and the S22+ does not disappoint. The pictures and video are amazing with a focus on low light photography.

Should I buy it?



The S22+ is an awesome phone… easily one of the best that Samsung has ever made. It feels great, looks great and is a mobile powerhouse. With that said, it may not be worth an upgrade if you’re already on an S21. Thing is, technology in our phones has gotten so good that we’re not seeing the feature leapfrogs with each new model that we used to see. This is a good thing, it’s a testament to how amazing phones have become but it also means a yearly upgrade may not be necessary for most people. With that said, the S22+ is downright amazing. It’s a Samsung phone refined and easily the best Android phone your money can buy in the first half of 2022.



You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S22+ at most stores or directly from Samsung for $1,000 (before trade-ins or additional carrier discounts.)



Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra the new Galaxy Note?



Remember the Galaxy Note? Ding dong, the note is dead! Samsung finally pulled the trigger to kill the Note line of phones but to integrate the Note as Samsung’s high-end Galaxy. That’s exactly what the S22 Ultra feels like. It has the rounded edges and rounded screen that we have seen from Samsung before. It has the largest screen of all 3 Galaxy models with a 6.8″ screen but the phone doesn’t feel that much bigger than the S22+. The slim bezel and rounded edges help this phone still feel pocketable despite it’s giant screen.

The cameras are similar to the S22+ with a few swaps, the selfie camera is a 40MP shooter and the main wide-angle camera is a stnning 108MP sensor. Are these cameras better than Samsung’s previous cameras? Yes! Is it a difference that most people will notice? Probably not. That’s not to say these cameras aren’t amazing, it’s just that Samsung has been cranking out awesome cameras for years. The biggest improvement with the new cameras is video and nighttime photos. Low-light photography is fantastic on the S22 Ultra.



For some, the stylus (oops, sorry, the “S-Pen”) has always been a big selling feature of the Note series of phones. Samsung made the smart move to keep the S-Pen alive in the S22 Ultra. It’s tucked neatly into the bottom edge of the phone. It brings the same S-Pen magic that we’ve seen in the Note phones. If you’re a stylus lover, you’ll love the S-Pen in the S22 Ultra. The S22 Ultra is an awesome phone with or without the S-Pen and many many never use it, that’s fine too. It’s there for those stylus hold-outs.



Overall, the S22 Ultra is top of class. It’s a big phone, with a big screen and big specs. The cameras are great, the processor is super fast and the screen has that cool Samsung wrap around technology. You can’t go wrong with the Ultra. But… like the S22+… it does more to refine previous Samsung’s S21 line, there are no leapfrog features here.



The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available from most cell phone carriers, most stories and directly from Samsung.com for $1,200 (without trade-in or carrier discounts.)

