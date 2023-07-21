If you’re were a 90’s or early 2000’s teen, the Motorola RAZR brand brings back all the feels! Motorola was smart to bring back the RAZR brand when they launched their first folding screen flip phone in 2020. Now, the newest Motorola RAZR is out. I took the Motorola RAZR+ on T-Mobile for a test.



It’s fair to say that most smartphones look the same these days. Big slabs that are mostly screen on the front with a few buttons on the side. Now, the re-introduction of flip phones with foldable screens has changed that idea. The Motorola Razr+ 2023 is a slick, light flip with a huge exterior screen. In fact the first thing I noticed is how light the phone feels when you pick it up. When it’s closed you’ll notice the giant exterior screen that takes up most of the closed face of the screen. I really like the soft leathery feel on the back that gives the phone a less sterile feel to it. The phone I tested is a T-Mobile exclusive color, Viva Magenta!



Flip the RAZR+ open and you get a super tall typical touchscreen experience. The screen feels huge because it’s a taller aspect ratio that we’re used to. This also makes it a bit of a stretch when trying to tap things near the top of the screen. Otherwise the “opened” experience on the RAZR+ is what we have come to expect from Android. Motorola does a great job of adding to Android without taking away from a mostly clean Android experience.



The hinge itself is re-designed. Motorola calls it their “teardrop” hinge Most of that hinge design is hiding behind plastic but what you will notice is that the screen lays almost perfect flat when the phone is opened. The hinge feels super solid. I’d argue it feels more solid than the Samsung flip phones. I was a little disappointed to hear a slight squeak when opening and closing the hinge. Perhaps this will go away with use… time will tell.

The star of the RAZR+ is the huge exterior screen. For the first time, the exterior screen on a foldable screen phone is for more than just notifications. In fact the screen can run full apps. Check your email, compose an email, send text messages, surf the web and play games without ever opening up the phone. Some apps won’t work great on the small screen but many proved to be perfectly capable.



The giant external screen also proves super useful for taking photos. Like other flip phones, it makes it easier to use the main external camera as a selfie camera. It also works as a screen that others can see when you’re taking a normal picture of someone else. There is even a kids mode that will show smiley faces on the external screen while taking photos to help kids look at the right spot and smile. What a fun way to make use of that screen!

T-Mobile exclusive color



While the RAZR+ 2023 is available unlocked and will work with most carriers, the model I tested was a T-Mobile exclusive Viva Magenta colored model. Speeds on T-Mobile’s 5G network in Denver were fantastic, often getting over 140Mbps download speeds inside of a building. I also think a lot of people will dig this very loud Viva Magenta color scheme.



Should you buy it?



Motorola has put Samsung on notice. Samsung is the other major cell phone company making foldable phones and the RAZR+ easily goes toe to toe with the Galaxy Flip line. In many ways, the new larger screen on the RAZR+ makes it the premiere foldable phone right now. I could easily see myself using this my daily phone, the squeaking in the hinge would be my ONLY reservation with the RAZR+ 2023. I’m giving the Motorola RAZR+ 2023 a 4 out of 5 geeks.

4/5 Geeks on the Juhnke Geek Scale



Overall, the Motorola RAZR+ 2023 shows me two things; #1 – foldable screen phones are here to stay and will only continue to get better and #2 – Motorola is back in a big way and is a brand you should consider when shopping for an Android phone.



