Android Auto has proven to be a great way to use your Google phone on your car’s screen. In most cases you simply plug your phone into your car’s USB port and the Android Auto screen will pop up. Wouldn’t it be nice if you didn’t have to fish for that cable and plug and unplug your phone every single time you get in and out of your car? That’s exactly where the AAWireless comes into play. It’s a dongle that makes Android Auto… wireless. I took it for a test in my car!



Setting up the AAWireless



Android Auto, generally speaking, is usually a “plug and play” process. Of course, when you add wireless into the mix it could make things more complicated. In my testing of the AAwireless, it wasn’t complicated at all. I plugged the dongle into my car’s USB port that I normally use for Android Auto and then connected to the dongle with my phone. From there, it just worked. It was an easy process. My car recognized it as a normal Android Auto device. When I turned on my car, it automatically re-connected to my phone wirelessly and connected although it did seem to take a few seconds longer than what I am used to with a “hardwired” phone. Not a big deal but something you may notice.



AAWireless Companion App



The company also has a companion app that gives you more granular power to control the AAWireless dongle. You likely won’t need this app for more simple settings but when I confused the dongle by moving it from one car to another and then trying to connected multiple phones, the app worked great to help fix the problem. It let me reset the dongle back to factory settings and the help section walked me through resetting my phone’s settings to get things back to good. You may not need it but it would be good to have it on standby, just in case things go awry.



Conclusion



I’m giving the AAWireless Android Auto dongle a 4.5 out of 5 geeks. It works great and should be pretty easy to setup but if things get wonky, you may need the companion app to get things back to good. Otherwise, it’s a GREAT option for anyone looking to cut the cord and take Android Auto wireless in your car.



You can buy the AAWireless on Amazon for $80 and get more details on their website.