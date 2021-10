The newest series of phones from Apple, the iPhone 13, is downright impressive. The new A15 chip compbined with updated cameras and a new version of iOS makes it the best iPhone yet. I reviewed the fun little iPhone 13 mini and the goliath that is the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

With the iPhone 13 impressing me, I wanted to see how the cameras compared to the best Android phone available right now, the Samung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. So I took side by side pictures, check them out below.

LEFT: iPhone 13 Pro Max – RIGHT: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

