Tech Junkie – Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids Edition

If you have an Echo smart speaker in your home then you know that kids LOVE to ask Alexa questions. It didn’t take my kids long to figure out that Alexa would tell them jokes, translate words or answer simple questions for them. Echo speakers have quickly found their way into kid’s bedrooms being used as a video game timer, morning alarm clock and more. The newest Echo Show 5 Kids is specifically designed just for kids while allowing parents to keep control. I took it for a test.

First and foremost, look how cool this thing looks! The Echo Show 5 has a fabric covered backing and Amazon went with a fun lime green and blue version of the “Kids” model. I love it! When you setup the Echo the on-screen background also matches the fabric. The setup process is fairly painless on the 5″ touchscreen and gives parents the power to set it up as a Kid’s device or an unrestricted Echo.

I won’t go through the details of what an Echo device can do, most of us have used one or own a few around our homes. What’s different about the Kid’s version is that it includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+. This gives kids access to 15-thousand videos… audiobooks… games… and music stations… all filtered to be kid appropriate based on the age you setup. Keep in mind – 3 bucks per month after your 1 year is up… pay attention to that.



On top of this, the Kids version comes with a 2 year worry free guarantee. If your kid accidentally knocks this off the dresser and cracks the screen – they’ll replace it for free. Seriously! (they don’t know my kids)



It also has a 2 megapixel camera on the front so you can use this as a video calling device to ring Grandma and Grandpa or call Mom and Dad if your kid is old enough to be home alone. Don’t be surprised if they call you from their bedroom to request more pizza rolls. (insert huge parent eye roll here)



Obviously you don’t want a microphone and camera turned on in your kid’s bedroom! There is a prominent microphone toggle button on the top and a slider to block the camera when you’re not using it. Simple ways to feel comfortable putting this in a child’s room or loft.



I really love how Amazon has evolved the Echo devices into something for the entire family. I love the control parents get in the Alexa app. The fun design makes this little speaker perfect for a child’s desk and the privacy options provide peace of mind. Currently on sale for just $50, the Echo 5 Show Kids is a great deal for any parent looking to connect their kid without handing over the entire set of keys.