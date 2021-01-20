Google Chrome gets a new update

DENVER (KDVR) — The popular Google Chrome browser is getting another update as 2021 begins. Google Chrome is launching version 88, an update promising many new benefits to users.

Chrome 88 will no longer support Adobe Flash Player, a development Google has been warning users of for months now. This change comes after the number of Adobe Flash users dropped significantly over the last few years.

Chrome 88 is bringing on some new benefits to users, including the ability to search their tabs. Now, those who open tab upon tab will be able to find a specific open tab with a quick search.

Google Chrome 88 has also improved its dark mode and no longer supports FTP URLs due to low usage.

The Chrome 88 update is available in the “More” button on the top right of the Chrome browser. For more information and instructions on how to update, visit support.google.com.