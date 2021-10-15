AERVIDEO’s Kickstarter aims to let you throw your phone, worry free

DENVER (KDVR) — The group that brought flight to GoPro cameras back in 2016 is back at the drawing board, only this time your phone is in the cockpit.

AERVIDEO is currently raising money with a Kickstarter campaign aimed at funding the production of the AER TYP.

According to the project page, TYP stands for Throw Your Phone and is a tech piece that developers hope will bring a cheaper and more feasible alternative to the market for those wanting to acquire aerial footage.

The German-based company came into existence when a group of friends realized they all shared the desire to capture footage of their GoPros mid-flight.

The Nerf football-looking device is designed out of a material the engineers at AERVIDEO learned about after developing the original AER and is designed to safely encase your phone as it crashes down onto rocks, the ocean or the concrete parking lot.

Those interested in contributing to the project can check out the footage of the product being dropped, punted and dropped from a few stories up all end with the same shot of a phone virtually unharmed.

Currently, the Kickstarter campaign has brought in $18,296, which is only 29% of its goal. AERVIDEO hopes to reach $63,841 by the deadline, which is set to wrap up on the morning of Oct. 30.