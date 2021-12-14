10 tech gifts sure to make anyone smile

I test tech gadgets for a living and come across many of them. Here are 10 that I really like as gifts this holiday season.

Courtesy: Anker

Anker Powercore 313, $22. This is a portable battery pack so you’ll never have a dead smartphone battery ever again. An essential carry.

Kasa Smart Plug, $20 for a two-pack. A straightforward way to make things smart, from light bulbs to small appliances. You can turn things on and off with your phone, voice assistant or on a schedule.

Spigen Arcstation Pro, $30. Stop wasting precious time charging your phone. Spigen’s plug will charge your phone faster and keep cool at the same time since it’s made from premium Gallium Nitride.

Courtesy: Apple

Apple AirTag, $29. If your recipient has an iPhone and a set of keys, this is an essential accessory. They can keep track of anything with this tiny tracker.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $55. This is Amazon’s latest and greatest streaming stick. A few upgrades make it better than the rest, including a faster processor so less lag on the screen. It also takes advantage of speedy WiFi 6, so it will work further away from a supported router and buffer less.

Courtesy: ThermoWorks

ThermoWorks Thermapen One, $99. Fastest instant-read thermometer in the world. It takes a reading in just one second. If your recipient likes to cook or grill, this is key. Bonus points for being waterproof to IP67.

Tenikle 360, $45. Handiest phone mount ever thanks to a combination of bendable arms that also have suction cups on them. You can wrap around things or stick it to stuff. No matter what, it’s handy.

Courtesy: Tello

Tello Drone, $99. Drones are a blast to learn to fly for adults and kids alike. This model incorporates DJI tech to make it a great entry-level drone with a camera onboard.

Ember Mug, $100. For the coffee or tea lover in your life. Ember Mugs have special heating elements built in to keep your drink at your perfect temperature for an hour or longer.

Courtsey: Aura

Aura Frame, $159. Digital photo frames are a great way to share photos with loved ones near or far. Aura frames let you send photos right from your phone to a family member’s frame in seconds. No subscription is required.

