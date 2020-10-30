Tech Junkie Review – Wyze Cam Outdoor

When the original Wyze camera was released in 2017 it blew people’s minds. A fully capable home security camera for $20! It wasn’t long before people started to want more. Many started asking for an outdoor camera and for the camera to be totally wireless. Wyze. now answering that call. I took the new Wyze Cam Outdoor for a test.

Hardware



At first glance the Wyze Cam Outdoor has the typical Wyze camera look, albeit a little larger. It has the square shape and the quirky yet useful extendable base. It’s both larger and heavier than the Wyze cameras that we are used to. This makes sense since Wyze packed in two 2,600 mAh batteries. Wyze says this should give most people 3 to 6 months of usage until you need to re-charge the camera. Not bad! The included mounting options make it easy to stick this camera anywhere you want around your home or business.



All about that base



Unfortunately the Wyze cameras don’t connect directly to your wi-fi network, you’ll need a base station. On the otherhand kudos to Wyze for making the base station super affordable. The base station plugs directly into your router and has two little antennas that seemed to provide plenty of range in my testing. With the base station in my basement and my camera on the front of my house, I had no issues getting a solid signal. Each base station can support 4 cameras. I’ll breakdown pricing a little later in this post.

Let’s talk features



Anyone who has used Wyze cameras before will be right at home when it comes to the features offered by the Wyze Cam Outdoor. It can detect motion and record 12 second clips to the cloud or record video directly to a microSD card. It records 1080p video and also has IR lights to capture clips at night. You can record longer clips to the cloud with a $1.25/month per camera subscription. I hate subscriptions but this is probably the most reasonable one I’ve seen yet.

How’s the video quality?



It’s good. Not great. It’s very similar to what we saw with the original Wyze camera. It’s highly compressed although the new 1080p resolution does create a slightly better video clip. It’s good enough for most people when it comes to a home security camera but don’t expect this to look as crisp as video recorded on your cell phone. The nighttime video was better than expected in my testing. I had no problem seeing things around my house in the middle of the night when the IR lights were turned on.

Overall



Thank you Wyze! It took a few years but you answered the cries for a wireless outdoor camera and you did it in an affordable way. While there are other options with better quality video, you will have to pay for it. The Wyze Cam Outdoor is easily the most affordable wireless outdoor security camera you’ll find. The quality is good enough for most homeowners. Wyze has done it again!



The Wyze Cam Outdoor starter kit (including 1 camera and 1 base station) is $50. Additional cameras are $40. You can use 4 cameras per base station. Your best option is to order them directly from Wyze although they are available at big box retailers with a higher price tag.