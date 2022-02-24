Remember when smart watches were big, clunky and almost impossible to wear on a daily basis? That has changed. The newest smartwatches are sleek, simple and easy to use. Problem is, they still look like screens slapped on your wrist and many still need to be charged every single night. For some, that’s a no-go. Withings has a different perspective. The Withings Scanwatch is a health focused watch with a classic design. I took it for a test.

Looks like a watch



Yup, the Scanwatch looks like a watch! I know that sounds trivial but in a world of very “techy” looking smartwatches, it stands out. The Withings Scanwatch is made of metal, has standard watch hands and just looks good. While it looks classic on the outside, the Scanwatch is full of tech on the inside. On the back of the Scanwatch you’ll find a bevy of sensors to track your heartrate, oxygen levels, breathing and exercise.

Sensors on the back of the Withings Scanwatch

On the face of the watch is a small dark circle that fits right in with the esthetic of the watch. It’s a screen that lights up with a single color display when you press the side button. The screen displays various data from the sensors, helps you start a workout but can also display notifications from your phone. It will scroll text messages and other simple notifications. You can not reply to messages or send emails or texts from the watch. This is definitely a health-focused smartwatch that happens to show notifications as well, not the other way around.

Health Mate app



With a limited screen experience on the Scanwatch (by design) much of the information from the watch will be inside of the Health Mate app on your phone. The app is simple but packed with health info and settings for the watch. You can check your steps, sleep, heart rate, oxygen levels and more. Withings has been a health focused company for years and it shows, the app is loaded with health information. Settings for the watch itself are pretty simple, mostly allowing you to decide which app notifications will show up on the watch and which ones won’t.



The Scanwatch can track your activity but doesn’t have GPS in the watch itself. It can use GPS on your phone along with the sensors in the watch to do a great job tracking your jog but if you need a watch that can track your trail run without your phone, this is NOT it.



Saved the best for last



With all of this health data packed into this watch, I saved the best feature for the end. Battery life! Since this watch doesn’t have a giant screen and only turns on the screen when you need it, it has insane battery life. Most users will get about 30 days on a single charge! 🤯 Yup… 30 days!! For anyone who has struggled to keep an Apple or Samsung watched charged up daily, this is mind-blowing. Sure, you have to give up that big color screen experience to get this type of battery life but for many of us, it might be worth it.



Overall



The Withings Scanwatch is what it is, and isn’t what it isn’t You don’t get that full color screen experience, you can’t take a phone call on the watch itself and you can’t reply to messages on the watch. If you’re OK with those few things, it’s an amazing health-focused smartwatch with killer battery life. It looks like a REAL high-end classic watch that just happens to have a ton of high-tech guys inside. The app is great, the experience on the watch is simple and it’s exactly what many people have been looking for amid smartwatches that are, frankly, too smart.



The Withings Scanwatch is available right now in most stores and directly from Withings for $280.