Tech Junkie Review – Samsung Galaxy A51 Android Phone Under $400

The battle to sell the best affordable smartphone is heating up in 2020. Big names including Apple and Samsung want to sell you the best of the best for $1,000 or more but also want to capture that sub-$500 market. The good thing is, this is great for consumers. I took the new $400 Samsung Galaxy A51 for a test.

Hardware

The A51 feels like a nice phone. The 6.5″ screen is large, bright and clear. There was a time when lower priced phones used cruddy screens but that’s just not the case anymore. There is a fingerprint sensor built into the screen for unlocking the phone.

Cameras

There are 4 cameras on the back including a 48MP main camera, a ultra wide angle camera, a macro camera and a depth sensing camera. The pictures are great in my testing of normal everyday conditions. The stabilization on video is impressive too. Overall, most people will be really happy with the cameras on the A51.

Processor

One of the sacrifices you’ll make with most lower priced smartphones is the processor. The A51 uses a quad-core Samsung processor. It’s not the powerful Snapdragon processor that some of us are used to on high-end phones. Will you notice it? Probably not. This will depend on how much of a “power user” you are. If you need speed and power you should look at a higher-end phone but most users won’t notice the reduced power.

Sacrifices

With any lower cost smartphone there will be sacrifices. I just mentioned the slower processor. There also is no wireless charging on the A51 but it does have fast charging via the USB-C port. While the phone feels great you will notice a plastic backing that clearly cuts costs a bit.

Overall

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is clearly another evolution in the budget smartphone. At $400 you get a phone that would have been top of the line just a year or two ago. It’s not for everyone, especially those who need the latest and greatest, but most people will find it to be a great option with a great price tag.

You can buy this A51 from Sprint, Verizon or at&t but you can also grab it unlocked and contract-free directly from Samsung.