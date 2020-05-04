I found a couple of great deals on smart speakers today (5/4) that you may want to grab if you’re in the market.
Google is selling it’s original Google Home speaker for $30! That’s 70% off the normal retail price of $100. While this may be a sign that Google is discontinuing or updating their home speaker, it’s still a great choice if you are looking for a smart speaker with great sound. You can check out my original review of the Google Home from back in 2016.
The Google Home is on sale at Best Buy and directly from Google.
Amazon’s Alexa Show line of smart speakers also packs a screen on the front. This gives you visual results as well as the normal vocal results from Alexa. You can also use the screen to watch videos or view some smart cameras. The Amazon Echo Show 5 is $50 and the Amazon Echo Show 8 is $80. That’s about 40% off the normal price.
Tech Junkie – Great deals on Google Home and Amazon Echo Show today
