Tech Junkie – Great deals on Google Home and Amazon Echo Show today

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) - A South Carolina woman accused of licking her hands and then touching things in a grocery store has been charged, police say.

Shenir Gibson Holliday, 38, of Sumter, has been charged with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering and was issued a citation for violation of the state home or work order, according to a news release on the Sumter Police Department's Facebook page.