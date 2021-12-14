I see a lot of tech, it’s WHAT I DO. It’s not too often that I see a new gadget that truely surprises me! The Amazon Glow did exactly that. It’s SO cool. Think of it as a combination of a tablet, webcam, projector and tabletop touchscreen. I took the new Amazon Glow for a test in my home.
Tech Junkie – Amazon’s new Glow combines cool tech with family
