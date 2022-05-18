Ready for graduation? If you’re looking for the best tech for the next step in your grad’s life, Verizon has got you covered – with new promotions and a great FREE event at Torchy’s Tacos right here in Denver. Joining us today is Andrew Testa from Verizon.

If you haven’t seen the Samsung Galaxy S22 in action, you’re in for a treat. Communicate with friends while watching the latest videos or create your own content with beautiful clarity. Low-light video capabilities capture those late grad party nights with perfect contrast, color and crispness like no device before. Capture every moment like a true filmographer with the high-resolution camera. And, with a long-lasting battery, you don’t have to worry about missing out on the action ahead in life.



Verizon also has an offer everyone is going to love – whether you’re a current customer or new to Verizon. For a limited time, get a free 5G phone on us – or up to $800 to put toward a new 5G phone – with select trade-in and ANY 5G Unlimited plan. The best phones – like the Samsung Galaxy S22 – will help you connect to our 5G Ultra Wideband network that gives you up to 10x faster speeds, is safer than public Wi-Fi and is great for crowded places.



How about saving everyone some cleaning time with the iRobot Braava jet m6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop? This high-tech cleaner connects by Wi-Fi. This reliable robot mop features precision jet spray to tackle sticky messes, grime and kitchen grease. It’s great for multiple rooms and large spaces with intelligent navigation to learn each room. The mop cleans in an efficient pattern while navigating around furniture, rugs and other obstacles. And it returns to home base to recharge between cleaning jobs. Great for any grad!



For anyone who needs to power through job interviews, all your mobile tech needs to be raring to go – Verizon offers the Nimble 3-Day Portable Charger. With 3 USB ports, you can charge three devices at the same time! From phones and headphones to tablets and cameras, this portable charger is compatible with most USB devices. 18W power delivery lets you charge your device 3x faster than your standard charger. This eco-friendly portable charger is made from sustainable materials like plant-based bioplastics and recycled aluminum.



Check out the iCoin Wallet – a smart accessory that’s bound to get cryptocurrency fans excited.

This ultra-secure cold storage hardware wallet is easy to use with a 3-inch capacitive touch LCD display. The wallet supports Bitcoin, as well as ETH and ERC token support. If you don’t know what any of that means – you weren’t paying attention in your econ class! The ultra-fast processor and 8GB encrypted memory allow you to access your information quickly. Your new smart wallet also uses HD compatible seed generation, so your Private Keys are compatible with any HD wallet.



And now for party time with caps in the air, try on the JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Speaker. It’s the party pro for your next adventure – your soundtrack for life! The bold new JBL Flip 6 Portable Waterproof Speaker delivers powerful JBL Original Pro Sound with exceptional clarity thanks to its 2-way speaker system. BIG sound, yet easy to carry. Waterproof and dustproof so you can take it anywhere – in any weather. And with 12 hours of battery life, you can party ‘til the sun goes down or comes up. Happy Graduation Day!



AND – We have some tacos to give you tomorrow. On Thursday, May 19 everyone is invited to come out and grab free lunch on Verizon as we ‘taco ’bout our latest promotion for FREE 5G phones. Stop by Torchy’s Tacos, 1085 N Broadway in Denver. Look for the Verizon reps and scan Verizon’s QR code on site to learn more about our latest promotion and you’ll get free tacos! Starts at 11 AM and runs until 2 PM – first come, first served (or until the tacos last!)



You can check out all the timely promotions on Verizon.com/Deals just in time for graduation.