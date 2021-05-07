Tech gift ideas for Mom’s Day

You can be practical or sentimental for Mother’s day or both! If you want to make a moment with mom this Mother’s day, Andrew Testa with Verizon has some tech suggestions that’ll make any mom loved.

Share a throwback photo of you and your mom: Pick from your smartphone photo gallery and share a set of then-and-now photos from your special moments. 4 out of 5 people have a hard time finding phone photos they need – so make it easier on yourself! iOS makes it easy to find objects, people and places and animals. On Android devices, consider using Google Photos to easily locate photos by person.

Record and send her a song: You can do this from your tablet or smartphone. Whether it’s a song from the latest Grammy award winner or just a special ditty you shared growing up, mom can have a memorable audio track to keep on hand when she can’t reach you. Just hit play – and your voice travels with mom wherever she travels. If you want to send mom some updated tech with your personal soul sound, check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G.

Order her favorite meal for delivery: With delivery options wide open these days, you can order your mom a special bottle of wine for delivery, a full meal, specialty pastries of even a loaf of fresh baked artisanal bread. Try Postmates, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Instacart to name a few. Check out Tom’s Guide or Digital Trends to see which apps are a good fit for you and mom. Or order a special meal delivery kit and you can organize her favorite meals online for future visits.

Make sure her tech is protected: Buy mom some peace of mind with Verizon Protect Home. Home product protection, digital security and 24/7 tech support for your eligible home entertainment, smart home and home office products. Make sure all home tech is working so you can always connect. Covers your home devices for only $25 a month (plus taxes and fees). (or replace with Verizon Tech Coach)

Spring into spring: Want to protect mom’s tech, but also be pretty in pink? Check out kate spade new york’s hard shell case – with a little floral and a little glitter. This glam case is in high-style and still protects mom’s latest iPhone 12 from everyday dings and scratches.

Coordinate a Netflix watch party with family: Check out the free extension for the Google Chrome browser called Netflix Party. This tool lets you start, stop and pause a Netflix movie or show so you can watch it at the same time as a group of friends and family – remotely. There’s also a side chat bar where you and your friends can discuss what’s going on in the movie, much as you would if you were sitting together on the couch.