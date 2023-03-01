When it comes to gaming, it’s all about the latest tech gadgets. Andrew Testa with Verizon shares some of the latest gadgets that truly changes the game for gamers.

Game on with the Razer Edge 5G on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. Custom-built to be the ultimate gaming Android handheld, the Razer Edge 5G comes equipped with a sophisticated chipset for powerful performance, console-class control with HyperSense Haptics, up to 144Hz refresh rate, a fluid 6.8” touchscreen, and more. And, you never have to slow down when you pair it with Verizon, the network America relies on. Get 1 Month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on us with play by Verizon, the brand-new destination that lets you discover, purchase and manage your digital subscriptions in one place.

Quest 2 is the all-in-one system that truly sets you free to roam in VR. 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback make virtual worlds feel real. Incredible social spaces and multiplayer arenas let you meet, play and build communities with people from all over the world.

Meet the Samsung Galaxy S23, the phone that takes you out of the everyday and into the epic. Life doesn’t wait for the perfect lighting, but with Nightography, you are always ready to seize the moment and snap photos like a pro. See your content clearly no matter the time of day on a display with a refresh rate up to 120Hz and adaptive Vision Booster.