Tasty Thanksgiving tips from a local chef

Chef Christian Graves of Citizen Rail is taking the guess work out of making a flavorful Thanksgiving Day meal for you and your guests.

Chef Christian and his team have created a special menu of mouthwatering Thanksgiving favorites done the Citizen Rail way featuring smoke meats and locally sourced vegetables.

However if you’re not up to cooking this Thanksgiving, Citizen Rail is offering a special 3-course Thanksgiving Day meal available for both dinning in or picking up to-go.

For those wishing to avoid cooking, the restaurant is taking pre-orders for a Thanksgiving meal to go. 10% of all Thanksgiving feast orders will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

