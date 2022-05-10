The third stop on the Taste of Iceland 2022 tour is Denver, where they’ll be hosting an exciting lineup of special events for locals from May 12-15, locals can transport themselves to Iceland with a series of events inspired by, and in celebration of, the best of Icelandic culture through food and beverage, music, literature, films, art and more.

Throughout the weekend, Taste of Iceland will be hosting a variety of events, including a literature event with Iceland’s First Lady, Eliza Reid, a 5K Run with Iceland’s premium outdoor brand, 66° North, a concert with Icelandic musicians, Lón, RAKEL, Salóme Katrín & ZAAR, and DJ Hermigervill, a cocktail making class with Iceland’s top-shelf brands Olafsson Gin and Reyka Vodka, and so much more!

What: Taste of Iceland Denver

When (day and time): Events Daily from Thursday, May 12 – Sunday, May 15 Where: Various venues throughout Denver (Coohills, Globe Hall, Mercantile, Tattered Cover Bookstore, Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, and Ironworks)

Cost: All events, except the culinary experience at Coohills are FREE to attend. You can sign up for tickets at Inspired by Iceland dot com.