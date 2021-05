JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol closed northbound US 285 just before Morrison due to a rolled over tanker.

Travelers in the area are being detoured to Parmalee Gulch Road or Jefferson County Highway 73. Commercial vehicles are asked to wait it out.

CSP is assisting the Morrison Police Department with the cleanup.

Photo from CSP Golden

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is received.