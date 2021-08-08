Tampa Bay Buccaneers superfan helps community outside of football

CANTON, Ohio (KDVR) — Keith Kunzig might have worn his formal Hall of Fan jacket to the Enshrinee Roundtable, but come game time he transforms into “Big Nasty.” A Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Fan!

“Imagine this 300 plus pound guy painted with wolverine with a rhino head and a passion for Buccaneer football like no other,” said Kunzig.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fans in 2001 but he didn’t set out for that recognition.

“My brother broke up with his girlfriend and we painted our faces and went to our first Bucs game and the rest is history,” said Kunzig. “It’s not about being a TV hog and going out there and rooting for the Buccaneers, it’s about making a difference in the community.”

He doesn’t stop at face paint, his fandom goes beyond the football field. He started a program called “Drugs are Nasty” and speaks to K-5 students in Tampa Bay.

“If we can stop one child from trying drugs, or even attempting it’s a win-win,” Kunzig said.

Now Kunzig is hoping that other fans can use football to go the extra yard for their communities.