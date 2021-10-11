TallGrass Spa helping Veterans with donated soldier bags

TallGrass Spa and Salon in Evergreen, Colorado, is a seasoned pro when it comes to showing support and caring for service members. More than a decade of sending care packages to overseas troops has given it the wealth of experience it now applies to a project in support of homeless vets here in metro Denver.

Now through Nov 11, essential items homeless vets can use are being donated and collected for packing into string backpacks to be distributed in the metro Denver area. Items that can be donated include wet wipes, face masks, hand sanitizer, small bar soaps, combs, travel size aspirin and ibuprofen, hand and feet warmers, bottles of water, and any kind of men’s underwear in sizes small and medium. A few women’s bags will be packed with feminine hygiene supplies and sports bras. Socks, gloves, and hats are not needed.

Items can be dropped off at Wild GameEntertainment at 1204 Bergen Pkwy in Evergreen, CO, during regular business hours from now until Veterans Day, November 11.