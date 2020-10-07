Talking to Your Kids About the Election

The 2020 Presidential Election is quickly approaching and as we know, one of the most tumultuous in our history, bringing out intense social controversy and emotions, as well as questionable behavior, that may be confusing and/or upsetting for our children. In the midst of the pandemic, as well as fighting for racial justice, this election may be particularly difficult for parents to navigate, as families adapt to the many “normals” COVID-19 has brought on.

Rachel Buchholz, National Geographic Kids’ Editor in Chief, discuss tips on how to speak to your children about the upcoming election.

Additionally, you can check out National Geographic’s Family Hub for future content and resources for parents to better navigate these crucial times!