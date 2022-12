Looking to make the holidays a little easier? Chef Troy Guard has the perfect sweet treat for the whole family and it won’t make a mess in your kitchen.

HashTag has the delicious Take-&-Bake Cinnamon Rolls available individually or in four packs. The rolls are made and ready to bake at home and it comes with instructions and decadent cream cheese icing.

Place your order now at HashTag until December 22nd. All orders need to be picked up by December 24th at 4pm.