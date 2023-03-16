The clocks have just sprung forward – this is a time where people jump start their workouts again or get back into a fitness routine.

Daylight Saving allows you to take advantage of that extra hour of daylight to show your body some love and get in the gym or exercise outdoors by taking a hike outside or even taking a walk with the family around the block.

Zack Trujillo from Planet Fitness shares some great tips and workouts to get you moving.

Any easy tip to prepare the night before. Sometimes Springing forward can be hard to get moving and out of bed when it’s still dark outside. If you are a morning coffee drinker, use the scheduling function on your coffee maker the night before so you can wake up to the aroma of coffee. Lay out your workout clothes the night before next to your alarm clock.

If you’re a snoozer, this one is for you – Put your phone or whatever you use as an alarm clock on the opposite side of the room. This forces you to get out of bed to turn it off. Then, throw on the clothes you sat by your alarm clock and get your body moving!

For more helpful tips and workout, check out a Planet Fitness near you or log on to their website for more information.