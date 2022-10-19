Colorado’s Free Application day for college seniors is THIS week. Seniors can apply the 18-20th to waive the costs for applying at all Colorado colleges.

Application fees can be expensive and this is a great way to apply to all Colorado schools during this timeframe.

Steele Street College Consulting counselors are experienced, college consultants focused on exploring the educational goals of ALL kids. No two students are the same so important to tailor an approach to fine the right fit for college, community college or trade school.

Shondra Carpenter recognized the ongoing need for direction in the college admissions process. She formed Steele Street College Consulting (SSCC) in 2014 in order to utilize her expertise and passion for working with students as they find the right fit for their future. Shondra believes that the right fit for a student is the most important factor for success in finding a college, as it becomes the student’s home for the duration of their study.