The Masters golf tournament is in full swing and since many of us can’t be apart of the action live and in person, there are ways to still enjoy the tournament right here in Denver.

GC Lounge, located in Denver’s Uptown neighborhood, is an interactive experience bringing together world-class golf with an innovative full-service bar and restaurant.

GC Lounge features four TrackMan golf simulators that allow guests to play on famed courses around the country including Pebble Beach, Primland and PGA National.

Reservations can be made on the website at www.gclounge.com. The Masters Tournament is today through Sunday. Come in to GC Lounge to enjoy country club fare and to watch the tournament (in addition to practicing your own swing).