Football season is here, which means it’s time to gather with friends and tailgate.

Meredith Gallo with Bet Reviews shares some must-haves tailgating items. With the first Broncos game coming up, an item that every tailgate should have is a nice speaker to get everyone pumped up. Gallo recommends the Sonos Moves because it offers great sound quality and it’s durable and weatherproof. The speaker also offers 11 hours of play time. The Sonos Moves is $400.

If you’re planning on tailgating for a few hours, you’re going to want to keep your drinks cool. You can’t go wrong with Yeti. The Hopper M20 Soft Back cooler holds up to 18 cans and the backpack design makes it super easy to pack and go. The soft cooler is priced at $325.

